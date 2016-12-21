Police presents; PAL members earn gifts for their families
Santa's elves sported badges and smiles Wednesday as the Nashua Police Athletic League offered club members a chance to cash in hard-earned credits towards gifts for their family this Christmas. "Today, all the PAL members get to shop for family," Executive Director Shawn Nelson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Thu
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec 17
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec 15
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec 15
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on...
|Dec 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Yard cleanup
|Nov '16
|Sharon
|1
|City soup kitchen distributes Thanksgiving meals
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC