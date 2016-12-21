Pipeline halted after much opposition

Kinder Morgan's $3 billion plan to build a 420-mile long natural gas pipeline stretching through Massachusetts and New Hampshire met with local opposition for more than a year before the project was finally scrapped in May. The pipeline was designed to bring natural gas from Pennsylvania through to what would become a major natural gas distribution hub in Dracut, Mass. Despite the promise of lower energy prices and more jobs, the project was widely opposed by people living in the communities where the pipeline was proposed; sparked mainly by environmental and eminent domain concerns.

