Nashua woman crashes car while fleein...

Nashua woman crashes car while fleeing police, dies at hospital

Wednesday Dec 21

Jessica Garcia, 26, was critically injured in the 12:50 a.m. crash Wednesday on the F.E. Everett Turnpike.

