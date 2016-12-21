Nashua PD gear up, bring Christmas ch...

Nashua PD gear up, bring Christmas cheer; Santa, PAL, deliver presents, food to 14 families in need

Friday Dec 23

'Twas Christmas vacation, the children in bed, as Santa loaded the gifts in his sled; a caravan of navy blue trucks he did commandeer, his elves adorned in tactical gear. This festive scene represents only one thing in the Gate City - the third annual Nashua Police Department and Nashua Police Athletic League Tactical Christmas.

