Nashua Fire Department distributes Christmas meals to struggling families
About 50 firefighters and family members came together Tuesday to pack food for needy families courtesy of Nashua Fire Rescue. The annual event provides a hearty, classic Christmas meal for needy families in the city, all through donations by firefighters and support staff throughout the department.
