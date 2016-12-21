Nashua delegation heading to India
Four New Hampshire women will soon embark on an 8,000 mile trip to explore the similarities and differences between two culturally different cities through the efforts of local Rotarians. The trip, characterized as a "group study exchange," is designed for relationship building and cultural exploration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Thu
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec 17
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec 15
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec 15
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on...
|Dec 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Yard cleanup
|Nov '16
|Sharon
|1
|City soup kitchen distributes Thanksgiving meals
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC