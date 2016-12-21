Nashua aims to stay ahead of storms with downtown snow removal
Rather than wait and hope that Mother Nature pushes temperatures past the melting point, Nashua's Street Department crews have begun manually removing snowbanks and ice accumulations left over from Saturday's storm. While drivers, pedestrians and merchants alike have certainly seen much higher mountains of snow encumbering parking spaces and narrowing sidewalks, Street Department Operations Manager Andrew Patrician said Tuesday that removing even relatively smaller amounts of snow and ice makes a difference in the long run.
