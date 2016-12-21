Merrimack man charged in Monday night melee

Charged with assault and disorderly conduct for his role in a Monday night melee in downtown Nashua, Merrimack resident Benjamin Wynn told a district court judge Tuesday that he only "pushed away" a woman after "she punched me twice ... because I'm a veteran." Wynn, 34, of 120 Joppa Road, grew emotional while speaking to Judge Robert Stephen at his Tuesday morning arraignment, which Stephen conducted via video conference from Valley Street jail in Manchester.

