Merrimack man charged in Monday night melee
Charged with assault and disorderly conduct for his role in a Monday night melee in downtown Nashua, Merrimack resident Benjamin Wynn told a district court judge Tuesday that he only "pushed away" a woman after "she punched me twice ... because I'm a veteran." Wynn, 34, of 120 Joppa Road, grew emotional while speaking to Judge Robert Stephen at his Tuesday morning arraignment, which Stephen conducted via video conference from Valley Street jail in Manchester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Mon
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec 17
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec 15
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec 15
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on...
|Dec 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Yard cleanup
|Nov '16
|Sharon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC