Merrimack man accused in Lego theft; faces prison
A Merrimack man is facing prison time for stealing more than $1,000 worth of Legos almost a year ago, according to police Justin Laforge, 30, of 81 Seaverns Bridge Road, Apt. A, was arrested by the Nashua Police Department and charged with theft by unauthorized taking for stealing the popular building toy.
