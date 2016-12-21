Mayor sets meetings with city wards

Mayor sets meetings with city wards

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Mayor Jim Donchess continues to touch base with voters, as he plans to hold a series of ward meetings starting next month. "I believe that communication with the citizens of Nashua is crucial for me as mayor," Donchess said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) 17 hr SherlockBitch 160
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec 17 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly Dec 15 Ha Ha good luck 2
News NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09) Dec 15 whyte boyyyyyyyyy 97
News CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on... Dec 2 Wildchild 1
Yard cleanup Nov '16 Sharon 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Hillsborough County was issued at December 27 at 3:27PM EST

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Health Care
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,629 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,455

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC