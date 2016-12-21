Marin's attorneys file appeal

Raising questions over whether a Superior Court judge erred by failing to dismiss several motions, whether police seized evidence beyond the scope of their search warrants and if Katlyn Marin voluntarily and knowingly waived her Miranda rights, Nashua attorney Justin Shepherd said he will appeal the guilty verdict Marin was handed Dec. 2. Shepherd filed the appeal at the state Supreme Court in Concord on Thursday morning, roughly four weeks after Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Charles Temple sentenced Marin to 45 years to life in state prison on the charge of second-degree murder. She was found guilty of fatally assaulting her 3-year-old daughter, Brielle E. Gage in November 2014.

