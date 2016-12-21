Marin's attorneys file appeal

Marin's attorneys file appeal

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Raising questions over whether a Superior Court judge erred by failing to dismiss several motions, whether police seized evidence beyond the scope of their search warrants and if Katlyn Marin voluntarily and knowingly waived her Miranda rights, Nashua attorney Justin Shepherd said he will appeal the guilty verdict Marin was handed Dec. 2. Shepherd filed the appeal at the state Supreme Court in Concord on Thursday morning, roughly four weeks after Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Charles Temple sentenced Marin to 45 years to life in state prison on the charge of second-degree murder. She was found guilty of fatally assaulting her 3-year-old daughter, Brielle E. Gage in November 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Wed jeamlee 5
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Dec 26 SherlockBitch 160
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec 17 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly Dec 15 Ha Ha good luck 2
News NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09) Dec 15 whyte boyyyyyyyyy 97
News CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on... Dec 2 Wildchild 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,951 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,533

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC