Marin trial still haunting

Just hours after news surfaced that the November 2014 death of a 3-year-old Nashua girl may have been tied to a severe case of child abuse, emotions began running high across the region. Those emotions would rise significantly leading up to, and during, the August trial of Katlyn Marin, the 27-year-old mother of five who was charged with physically abusing, and ultimately killing, little Brielle Gage - her only daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.