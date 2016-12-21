June drug bust gets city man indicted
The arrest in June of Nashua resident Brett DeLong for allegedly possessing and distributing various illegal drugs - plus conducting a pot-growing operation in Bedford - has yielded six felony indictments. DeLong, 28, is among several people from Greater Nashua indicted this month by the December term of the grand jury for Hillsborough County Superior Court North in Manchester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Wed
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec 26
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec 17
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec 15
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec 15
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on...
|Dec 2
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC