Harbor Homes developing new rehab facility
Harbor Homes is getting more than $1 million in grants to start its planned 55-bed rehabilitation and recovery facility slated for Northeastern Boulevard. The project, being done in collaboration with Keystone Hall, will bring up the total number of rehabilitation and recovery beds to more than 100 when it's completed, said Harbor Homes President Peter Kelleher.
