Handled with care; St. Joseph Hospital delivers gifts for Christmas Basket Project

M ounds of multicolored Christmas gifts filled the Carl Amelio Room at St. Joseph Hospital on Thursday as employees gathered to give thanks before distributing them to 65 Greater Nashua families for the the 57th annual Christmas Basket Project. Festively dressed staff shared in prayer and sang classic Christmas carols, including "Silent Night" and "O Come, All Ye Faithful," before groups of volunteers delivered carts loaded with the gifts to local homes, including 162 children.

