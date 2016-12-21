Greater Nashua smacked with snow and rain
Southern New Hampshire was hit Thursday by a much-anticipated winter storm, bringing several inches of heavy snow mixed with rain and ice. The National Weather Service reported between 8-to-12 inches of snow was expected for Greater Nashua during a powerful nor'easter with strong wind gusts.
