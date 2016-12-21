Greater Nashua holiday closings, schedules are announced
Municipal offices throughout Greater Nashua will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, the days on which Christmas and New Year's Day are being observed this season. All post offices normally open on Saturday will remain open on Christmas Eve, but a few will have reduced hours and close midday.
