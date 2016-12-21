Dracut man facing Nashua drunk-drive ...

Dracut man facing Nashua drunk-drive charges in crash

Nashua police say a 25-year-old Dracut man was drunk when he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Allds Street in Nashua on Friday morning. Police said emergency crews were called to the area of 10 Allds St, Friday at 7:49 a.m., for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

