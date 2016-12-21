Arrest made in nighttime break
A 23-year-old Nashua man who told police he struggles with mental health issues, including "blackouts" that occasionally leave him unable to recall certain periods of time, has been charged with breaking into a TD Bank branch in the early morning hours. Police arrested William Roman, of 5A Gray Ave., on Tuesday after an investigation into the break, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 15 at the bank's 300 Main St. branch.
