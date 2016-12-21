Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre

Ann S. Beaupre, 74, resident of the Huntington at Nashua, NH and Major Clethe Runway, Narragansett, RI, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Kent Village at the Huntington. Ann was born to the late Henry J. McCaffrey and late Kathleen E. McCaffrey in Providence R.I. The youngest of four girls, Ann grew up in a family with deep Irish, Catholic roots, attending Holy Name Church and School in Providence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..