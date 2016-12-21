Alleged drug dealer, accused rapist indicted by Grand Jury
The grand jury for the December term of Hillsborough County Superior Court South has handed down some 20 indictments against Kristopher Balcom, the 37-year-old former Nashua resident facing a slew of charges stemming from the alleged sale and possession of large amounts of various illegal drugs. One of Balcom's arrests, in early September, was part of a Nashua police drug sweep conducted under its so-called "Operation Granite Hammer" initiative, in which officers and detectives from several divisions team up and execute arrest warrants on individuals they have been investigating.
