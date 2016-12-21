Alleged drug dealer, accused rapist i...

Alleged drug dealer, accused rapist indicted by Grand Jury

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nashua Telegraph

The grand jury for the December term of Hillsborough County Superior Court South has handed down some 20 indictments against Kristopher Balcom, the 37-year-old former Nashua resident facing a slew of charges stemming from the alleged sale and possession of large amounts of various illegal drugs. One of Balcom's arrests, in early September, was part of a Nashua police drug sweep conducted under its so-called "Operation Granite Hammer" initiative, in which officers and detectives from several divisions team up and execute arrest warrants on individuals they have been investigating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Wed jeamlee 5
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Dec 26 SherlockBitch 160
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec 17 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly Dec 15 Ha Ha good luck 2
News NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09) Dec 15 whyte boyyyyyyyyy 97
News CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on... Dec 2 Wildchild 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,594 • Total comments across all topics: 277,480,519

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC