Admitted serial killer Gary Lee Sampson was led into court in Nashua, N.H., in 2004.

Gary Lee Sampson, the admitted serial killer, this afternoon addressed the jury in his death penalty trial in a bid to convince jurors that he is remorseful. His 45-second speech is the first time the public has heard from the 57-year-old Sampson since he carjacked and killed two people in Massachusetts and a third person in New Hampshire during a week-long spree in 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.