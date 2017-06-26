The New American Road Trip: Loose in the Borscht Belt
The blink-and-you'll-miss-them river communities on Route 97, along the eastern bank of the Delaware River, have seen good times and bad, but an influx of exurbanites from Brooklyn is breathing new life into faded lumber towns like Barryville and Narrowsburg. In summer and fall, especially, the road from Port Jervis to Callicoon is a seductive jaunt that clings lovingly to the Delaware for most of the 45-mile journey, before the river vistas give way to tumbledown farms and picture-perfect woods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at QTMagazine.
Add your comments below
Narrowsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cantwell's (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Veronika
|61
|Yankees hide in CT still trying to steal PA fro...
|Jan '17
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Six Bank of America branches in Sullivan County... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|pooo
|1
|Paul Novak sentenced to life in prison (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|on the jury
|1
|Motels near Barryville, ny (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Joy
|1
|Way better than match.com and free!! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Jeffrey Aro
|1
|Pat Gilbride of Ed Jones Psychic Identity Thief (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|094687737abc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Narrowsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC