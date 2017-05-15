Thurman Barker Quartet to play Tusten

The Thurman Barker Quartet will perform original jazz compositions at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Tusten Theatre, at 210 Bridge St. in Narrowsburg, N.Y. Born into the vibrant Chicago music scene, legendary drummer and percussionist Thurman Barker began studying at the American Conservatory of Music at age 13. By 17, he was playing professionally. As a student at Roosevelt Musical College, he began to explore works by pioneering composers including Robert Kraft, Edgar Varese, Bela Bartok and Ralph Shapey.

