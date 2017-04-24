Doug Hilson paintings at Alliance Gallery
"Paintings, 2006-2016,” an exhibit of paintings by Doug Hilson, opens with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the Delaware Arts Center's Alliance and Loft Galleries in Narrowsburg, N.Y. “I have been strongly influenced by living in New York and numerous trips to cities in India,” said Hilson. “Color, chaos, and culture have all been themes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pike County Courier.
Add your comments below
Narrowsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cantwell's (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Veronika
|61
|Yankees hide in CT still trying to steal PA fro...
|Jan '17
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Six Bank of America branches in Sullivan County... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|pooo
|1
|Paul Novak sentenced to life in prison (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|on the jury
|1
|Motels near Barryville, ny (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Joy
|1
|Way better than match.com and free!! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Jeffrey Aro
|1
|Pat Gilbride of Ed Jones Psychic Identity Thief (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|094687737abc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Narrowsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC