No acting or prep needed for this casting call

The ACT Underground Theatre is holding a general open casting call at the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance, Krause Hall, 37 Main St., Narrowsburg, N.Y., on two dates: Friday, April 7, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. Everyone interested in acting is welcome - experience is not necessary. This will be a fun two hours, with preparation not required.

