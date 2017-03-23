No acting or prep needed for this cas...

No acting or prep needed for this casting call

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: The Pike County Courier

The ACT Underground Theatre is holding a general open casting call at the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance, Krause Hall, 37 Main St., Narrowsburg, N.Y., on two dates: Friday, April 7, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. Everyone interested in acting is welcome - experience is not necessary. This will be a fun two hours, with preparation not required.

Narrowsburg, NY

