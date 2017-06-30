Automatic Feed Co. Appoints New Manager

Automatic Feed Co. Appoints New Manager

Daniel Helberg, Automatic Feed Co. He is responsible for supervising the maintenance and repair of automatic feed coil handling systems for the company's customer base as well as training future service technicians.

Napoleon, OH

