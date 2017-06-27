Former teacher gets 22 years in priso...

Former teacher gets 22 years in prison for having sexual conduct with students

A Henry County grand jury indicted Brian Kressbach of Napoleon, a St. Paul Lutheran School teacher, on 13 sex-related charges. booking photo NOT BLADE PHOTO NAPOLEON A former eighth-grade teacher who admitted having sexual conduct with three young girls was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison.

