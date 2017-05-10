Teacher pleaded guilty to charges of ...

Teacher pleaded guilty to charges of sexual misconduct with a child

Wednesday May 10

An 8th grade teacher pleaded Tuesday guilty to multiple counts of sexual misconduct with a child, according to the Henry County prosecutor. A Henry County grand jury indicted Brian Kressbach, of Napoleon, a St. Paul Lutheran School teacher, on 13 sex-related charges earlier this year.

Napoleon, OH

