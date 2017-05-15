Road Warrior: 5/15
Each week during the construction season, The Blade's Road Warrior highlights the major construction projects in Toledo and the surrounding area, noting where delays are worst and suggesting alternate routes. Ongoing work at the Chessie Circle Trail underpass will close one of two outbound lanes on the Anthony Wayne Trail near the Toledo-Maumee city line this week, the city transportation division announced.
