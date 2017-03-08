Common Pleas Court - March 8
Emily K. Schoepfle, 23, Bradner, was remanded to jail pending further orders for violating the terms of supervision. The violations include using a prescription drug on Jan. 18, 2017 without a valid prescription, using Oxycodone without a valid prescription, failing to maintain employment and failing to make payments toward court ordered financial obligations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Putnam County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Napoleon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Place (Oct '08)
|Thu
|I know
|10
|Wouldn't go here to die
|Thu
|Napoleon Ohio res...
|2
|henry county prosecutors son (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Napoleon is a joke
|2
|napoleon ohio (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Live here
|6
|narks (May '12)
|Thu
|Known them both f...
|13
|snitches and corruption in henry county (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Fed up
|9
|Kelsey brown wired up in Napoleon drug busts (Dec '15)
|Thu
|Fed up
|3
Find what you want!
Search Napoleon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC