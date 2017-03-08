Common Pleas Court - March 8

Mar 8, 2017 Read more: Putnam County Sentinel

Emily K. Schoepfle, 23, Bradner, was remanded to jail pending further orders for violating the terms of supervision. The violations include using a prescription drug on Jan. 18, 2017 without a valid prescription, using Oxycodone without a valid prescription, failing to maintain employment and failing to make payments toward court ordered financial obligations.

