ProTeam Corvette Offering a 1963 Custom SWC Known as 'The Outer Limits'

Feb 16, 2017

If you think you've seen every imaginable version of a 1963 Corvette out there, you might want to check out this listing from Terry Michaelis and our friends at ProTeam Corvettes in Napoleon, Ohio. While some folks have just started doing resto-mod '63s in the past few years, this custom split window coupe was actually restyled in late 1963 by Farhner custom shop of Kansas City, Missouri from a brand new factory model showing less than 100 miles on the odometer.

