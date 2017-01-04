Ohio lawmakers begin new session

Republicans began a new state legislative session Tuesday with super-majority record margins in both chambers, but there may be more battles ahead with their own governor than with the dwindling number of Democrats. The last session ended with Gov. John Kasich's warning that the state was on the "verge of recession."

