Napoleon teacher put on leave followi...

Napoleon teacher put on leave following sexual misconduct complaint

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

WTOL was tipped off by a member of the St Paul Lutheran Church earlier this week that teacher Brian Kressbach had been put on leave. According to the pastor of the church, they were informed on Thursday that a sexual complaint had been filed with the Napoleon police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napoleon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14) Mon Cheers 73
Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15) Mon Concern 123
Justin Marroquin (teacher/druggie) Jan 8 Fyi 1
News TrivTV (Jul '08) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
Over Hillary Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
A snitch in ur midst Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
Kelsey brown wired up in Napoleon drug busts (Dec '15) Apr '16 Who is she 2
See all Napoleon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napoleon Forum Now

Napoleon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napoleon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Napoleon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,217,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC