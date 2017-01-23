Napoleon teacher put on leave following sexual misconduct complaint
WTOL was tipped off by a member of the St Paul Lutheran Church earlier this week that teacher Brian Kressbach had been put on leave. According to the pastor of the church, they were informed on Thursday that a sexual complaint had been filed with the Napoleon police.
