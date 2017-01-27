Napoleon teacher indicted, accused of sexual behavior with child
A Henry County grand jury indicted Brian Kressbach of Napoleon, a St. Paul Lutheran School teacher, on 13 sex-related charges Thursday, Napoleon Police Chief Robert Weitzel said. The charges include sexual battery, gross sexual imposition, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napoleon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Marroquin (teacher/druggie)
|2 hr
|Jojo
|2
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|Wed
|Concern2
|74
|A snitch in ur midst
|Tue
|DeadlyDaren
|3
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|Jan 23
|Concern
|123
|TrivTV (Jul '08)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Over Hillary
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Kelsey brown wired up in Napoleon drug busts (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|Who is she
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napoleon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC