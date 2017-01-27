Napoleon teacher indicted, accused of...

Napoleon teacher indicted, accused of sexual behavior with child

A Henry County grand jury indicted Brian Kressbach of Napoleon, a St. Paul Lutheran School teacher, on 13 sex-related charges Thursday, Napoleon Police Chief Robert Weitzel said. The charges include sexual battery, gross sexual imposition, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.'

