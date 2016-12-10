Ohio lawmakers call for keeping freeze on clean energy mandates

Ohio's energy future is back in Gov. John Kasich's hands now that both Ohio General Assembly chambers passed a bill this week that calls for compliance with the state's clean energy standards to be voluntary for another two years. Just as he was two years ago, when Ohio became the nation's first and only state to impose a freeze on renewable-energy mandates for public utilities, Mr. Kasich holds the key - and, unlike 2014, has vowed to let the freeze expire this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.