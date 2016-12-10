Ohio lawmakers call for keeping freeze on clean energy mandates
Ohio's energy future is back in Gov. John Kasich's hands now that both Ohio General Assembly chambers passed a bill this week that calls for compliance with the state's clean energy standards to be voluntary for another two years. Just as he was two years ago, when Ohio became the nation's first and only state to impose a freeze on renewable-energy mandates for public utilities, Mr. Kasich holds the key - and, unlike 2014, has vowed to let the freeze expire this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Napoleon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Defiance Dance Studio (Aug '15)
|17 hr
|Dance mom9
|119
|A snitch in ur midst
|Wed
|Its time
|1
|The circle chat whoever lived there in early 20... (Jan '14)
|Dec 18
|Red
|63
|Brook Johnston (Jul '13)
|Dec 11
|Sally
|3
|Jim Sellers (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|IHRC Acct
|2
|Canadian election watchers stunned by surprisin...
|Nov '16
|william
|3
|Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillar...
|Nov '16
|Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napoleon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC