Tracking the Tropics: Watching wave in the eastern Atlantic - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida The main area of interest in the Atlantic is thousands of miles east of the United States--located at nearly the midpoint between the Caribbean and the coast of Africa this afternoon. Dubbed 'Invest 94L', this tropical wave will continue the work to the northwest in the coming days with a medium chance of development.

