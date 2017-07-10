Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In
There are 7 comments on the Gulfshore Life story from 26 min ago, titled Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In. In it, Gulfshore Life reports that:
WalletHub named Naples its "Best Beach Town to Live In" out of 217 other towns nationwide. The survey looked at several factors, including safety, affordability and quality of life .
Join the discussion below
#1 Wednesday Jul 5
Awesome
#2 Thursday Jul 6
They didn't know you lived here.
#3 Thursday Jul 6
Grab your broomstick and fly out to the Everglades and wrestle with a large snake.
#4 Saturday Jul 8
Blah blah blah blah blah blah..........
#5 Saturday Jul 8
Great to see you've learned a four letter word --- glad to see you're learning
#6 Sunday
I know many four letter words, most describe you.
#7 Yesterday
no need to try to show off
nobody will be impressed with your vocabulary of 4 letter words
have you considered learning something useful?
