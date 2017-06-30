Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In

Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In

There are 3 comments on the Gulfshore Life story from 16 min ago, titled Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In. In it, Gulfshore Life reports that:

WalletHub named Naples its "Best Beach Town to Live In" out of 217 other towns nationwide. The survey looked at several factors, including safety, affordability and quality of life .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cuban Coffee

Monroe, LA

#1 Wednesday
Awesome
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cuban Cigar

Naples, FL

#2 Yesterday
They didn't know you lived here.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cuban Coffee

Ruston, LA

#3 Yesterday
Cuban Cigar wrote:
They didn't know you lived here.
Grab your broomstick and fly out to the Everglades and wrestle with a large snake.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Florida law lets any resident challenge wha... Thu Cuban Coffee 1
Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15) Jul 4 lisabikini 10
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) Jun 29 Olivia Newtons John 10
News Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In Jun 28 Cuban Coffee 1
News Deputies: Naples pair arrested for using drugs ... Jun 25 Cuban Coffee 1
News A Florida higher-ed official said womena s gene... Jun 23 Cuban Coffee 1
Steve Colegrove (Nov '14) Jun 20 YouLikeThat 12
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,981 • Total comments across all topics: 282,304,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC