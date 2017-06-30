Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In
There are 3 comments on the Gulfshore Life story from 16 min ago, titled Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In. In it, Gulfshore Life reports that:
WalletHub named Naples its "Best Beach Town to Live In" out of 217 other towns nationwide. The survey looked at several factors, including safety, affordability and quality of life .
#1 Wednesday
Awesome
#2 Yesterday
They didn't know you lived here.
#3 Yesterday
Grab your broomstick and fly out to the Everglades and wrestle with a large snake.
