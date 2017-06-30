Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In

Naples Named Best Beach Town to Live In

WalletHub named Naples its "Best Beach Town to Live In" out of 217 other towns nationwide. The survey looked at several factors, including safety, affordability and quality of life .

