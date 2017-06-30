Florida woman tries to eat bag of meth during strip search

Florida woman hides meth in her buttocks then tries to eat the bag during a strip search after being arrested A 30-year-old Florida woman was trying to eat meth that she had hid in her buttocks during a strip search at a county detention center, police say. Summer Nicole Adamson, of Bonita Springs, faces charges of alleged drug possession, alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, alleged evidence tampering, and alleged smuggling of contraband into county detention facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.