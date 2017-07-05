Florida panther hit by car on Immokalee Road euthanized
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. A Florida panther was euthanized Monday after it was hit by a car on Immokalee Road, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
