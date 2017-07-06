DAS Rescues 51 Dogs

DAS Rescues 51 Dogs

Acting under the authority of Collier County's Animal Control Ordinance, Collier County Judge Rob Crown on June 20 awarded the Collier County Domestic Animal Services Division custody of 51 dogs found in poor condition at a home in eastern Collier County last month. On May 26, a DAS staff responded to a call reporting several dogs in poor condition at a home in the 19000 block of Immokalee Road.

