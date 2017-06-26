What to Do for the Fourth of July?
Whether you favor the traditional Independence Day of cookouts and fireworks or you'd rather celebrate indoors sans triple-degree weather, you're sure to find the perfect event at which to boast your red, white and blue mood. Sales and stars and stripes, oh my! Some of Naples' most charming streets will be joining in the patriotic festivities of the day, including the annual Fourth of July parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Horatio
|9
|Deputies: Naples pair arrested for using drugs ...
|Sun
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|A Florida higher-ed official said womena s gene...
|Jun 23
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Steve Colegrove (Nov '14)
|Jun 20
|YouLikeThat
|12
|Where to Eat in Naples and Marco Island
|Jun 17
|Mannie
|2
|VIDEO: Frantic customers rush out during Naples...
|Jun 16
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 15
|C Everett Koop
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC