What to Do for the Fourth of July?

What to Do for the Fourth of July?

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Gulfshore Life

Whether you favor the traditional Independence Day of cookouts and fireworks or you'd rather celebrate indoors sans triple-degree weather, you're sure to find the perfect event at which to boast your red, white and blue mood. Sales and stars and stripes, oh my! Some of Naples' most charming streets will be joining in the patriotic festivities of the day, including the annual Fourth of July parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) Sun Horatio 9
News Deputies: Naples pair arrested for using drugs ... Sun Cuban Coffee 1
News A Florida higher-ed official said womena s gene... Jun 23 Cuban Coffee 1
Steve Colegrove (Nov '14) Jun 20 YouLikeThat 12
News Where to Eat in Naples and Marco Island Jun 17 Mannie 2
News VIDEO: Frantic customers rush out during Naples... Jun 16 Cuban Coffee 1
Misty Cigarettes Jun 15 C Everett Koop 2
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,054 • Total comments across all topics: 282,059,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC