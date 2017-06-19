Virtual plastic surgery apps may promote negative body image for kids

Virtual plastic surgery apps may promote negative body image for - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida are drawing criticism from researchers for targeting children, after they started using characters and animations blurring the lines between reality and picture-perfect fiction. In an age of technology where kids live their lives online, experts warn these on-screen images could have real-world consequences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.