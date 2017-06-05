Two contrasting views of evidence in Michelle Carter trial
TAUNTON - Prosecutors called Michelle Carter "a needy person" who craved attention from her friends and used Conrad Roy III as "a pawn" in "a sick game of life or death." Defense attorney Joseph Cataldo said Roy was "suicidal" and was on the path to taking his own life for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda...
|10 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley
|Jun 3
|Netlace
|1
|Looking for Bob Bradley, (Aug '16)
|Jun 2
|Netlace
|3
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Jun 1
|Cody
|82
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Collier oil exploration debate continues
|May 31
|Cafe Cubano
|2
|WWII airmen, segregated by race, finally meet d...
|May 29
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC