Tracking the Tropics: Two tropical systems this week; one to impact SWFL

Tracking the Tropics: Two tropical systems this week; one to imp - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida We're nearly three weeks into the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season and things are off to an unusually active start. The Caribbean system, designated Invest 93L, has been slow to develop over the weekend but has ever-so-slightly seen increased thunderstorm activity, one of many signs that indicate slight development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.