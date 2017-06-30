Tracking the Tropics: Quiet after an active week, watching the eastern Atlantic

Tracking the Tropics: Quiet after an active week, watching the e - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida After last week brought us both the second and third named storms of 2017, along with our first US landfall with Cindy, the Atlantic has returned to a quiet pattern more typical of June. However models suggest that we should be keeping our eyes on the far eastern Atlantic--a bit of an oddity this early in the season.

