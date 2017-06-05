Tracking the tropics: A few areas to watch over the coming weeks - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida The first full week of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season is in the books now--and while tropical rainfall soaked much of Florida over the past few days, we continue to wait on our next tropical system to form. June is historically one of the quieter months of the hurricane season, so this is in no way surprising.

