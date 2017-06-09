TDC Workshop Open to Public
The Collier County Board of County Commissioners will hold a workshop with the Tourist Development Council at 1 PM on Tuesday, June 13, in the Board of County Commissioners chambers, third floor, Collier County Government Center, 3299 Tamiami Trail E., Naples. The meeting will be broadcast live on Collier Television and via colliergov.net.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda...
|2 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|3
|Royal Poinciana Trees in Full Bloom
|2 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley
|Jun 3
|Netlace
|1
|Looking for Bob Bradley, (Aug '16)
|Jun 2
|Netlace
|3
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Jun 1
|Cody
|82
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Collier oil exploration debate continues
|May 31
|Cafe Cubano
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC