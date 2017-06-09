TDC Workshop Open to Public

TDC Workshop Open to Public

1 hr ago Read more: Coastal Breeze News

The Collier County Board of County Commissioners will hold a workshop with the Tourist Development Council at 1 PM on Tuesday, June 13, in the Board of County Commissioners chambers, third floor, Collier County Government Center, 3299 Tamiami Trail E., Naples. The meeting will be broadcast live on Collier Television and via colliergov.net.

